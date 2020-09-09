Cowboys restructure Zack Martin’s contract to free up cap space

Getty Images

The Cowboys and offensive lineman Zack Martin have agreed to a restructured contract that lessens his cap hit for this year.

Martin’s new deal cuts his cap hit by $8 million and pushes it to future years, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Martin had been slated to have a $15 million cap hit both this year and next year, with $11 million base salaries and $4 million in prorated signing bonus.

The salary cap is expected to decline by more than $20 million next year because of a loss in revenue thanks to the pandemic. Money that the Cowboys save on this year’s cap can be pushed toward next year’s cap, so the decision to cut Martin’s cap hit isn’t necessarily about freeing up money to spend this year.

Martin is just heading into the second year of a six-year, $84 million extension.