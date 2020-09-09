D.J. Chark: We want Gardner Minshew to succeed instead of wishing for another QB

Getty Images

Former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette took a shot at several former teammates on Tuesday when he said that “for the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback” in Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady.

Gardner Minshew was among the quarterbacks that Fournette played with before signing on with the Buccaneers as a free agent in the wake of his release in Jacksonville. Minshew was voted as a team captain by the Jaguars this week, which led to a question about him during wide receiver D.J. Chark‘s session with reporters on Wednesday.

Fournette’s name didn’t come up in Chark’s response, but there did seem to reference to the former Jaguar’s comments when he answered the question.

“He now knows when he drops back, the entire locker room wants him to succeed . . . instead of wishing someone else was at QB,” Chark said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website.

Minshew also talked about the team’s togetherness recently and added that there aren’t “a lot of personal agendas” inside the team after the departure of several players in the last couple of years. Those departures have contributed to low expectations for the Jaguars this year, but the team might argue that better vibes will lead to better results than many anticipate.