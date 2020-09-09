Dalvin Cook: I’m prepared to play, let business take care of business

Getty Images

A handful of running backs were in line for contract extensions this offseason, but not all of them got deals done.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook finds himself in that group. Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon have new pacts with Alvin Kamara expected to join them soon, but Cook and the Vikings put a halt to talks about a new deal last month.

Cook continued practicing after those discussions came to an end and he said on Wednesday that he won’t let the contract situation impact his focus on the games to come.

“I’m not worried. I’m prepared to go play. . . . I’ll let the business take care of business,” Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Cook added that he remains hopeful about getting an extension in Minnesota because “you expect a reward to come from” working hard and playing well, but it looks like he’ll have to hold his breath at least a little while longer.