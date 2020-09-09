Danielle Hunter out at least three weeks

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter will miss at least the first three weeks of the season.

Hunter was placed on injured reserve today. Under the special league rules adopted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunter can return after missing the first three weeks of the season.

The Vikings have been coy about Hunter’s injury, saying only that he suffered a “tweak” in practice last month. Coach Mike Zimmer indicated he thought Hunter would be back for Week One, but now we know he won’t be — or for Week Two or Three, either.

After missing the Vikings’ games against the Packers, Colts and Titans, Hunter can return as soon as Week Four against the Texans.

Last year Hunter led the Vikings with 14.5 sacks. Now Minnesota will rely on the newly arrived Yannick Ngakoue to pick up the slack, starting by getting pressure on Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.