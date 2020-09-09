David Montgomery, Khalil Mack limited at Bears practice

Getty Images

When running back David Montgomery went down with a lower body injury during a non-contact drill at Bears training camp in late August, there was some fear that he might be lost for the season.

The groin injury that Montgomery suffered turned out to be less serious, but a report at the time indicated that he could miss up to a month before he’d be well enough to play again. The low end of the recovery timeline was a couple of weeks and it looks like Montgomery may be able to hit that target against the Lions this weekend.

Montgomery was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and fellow running back Tarik Cohen sounded a hopeful note about Montgomery’s status.

“It’s like it never happened,” Cohen said, via Adam Hoge of NBCSportsChicago.com.

Linebacker Khalil Mack was also listed as limited Wednesday. A knee issue put him on the list for the first time since the 2018 season.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), tackle Jason Spriggs, (knee) and wide receiver Javon Wims (Achilles) joined Montgomery and Mack in the limited group. Linebacker Robert Quinn (ankle) was the only player out of practice.