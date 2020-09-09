DeAndre Hopkins excited for five years with Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wanted a contract extension before he came to Arizona and he finally got it on Tuesday.

Hopkins signed a deal with the Cardinals that keeps him under contract through the 2024 season and sets him up for a long run as a top target for quarterback Kyler Murray. After signing the new contract, Hopkins said that playing with Murray for that period of time was one of the reasons why signing on for the long term was an appealing prospect.

“I’ve never had more than [three] years with any one quarterback in my eight years of playing football,” Hopkins said, via the team’s website. “Being able to build a relationship with the quarterback, the sky is the limit. Being able to be with a quarterback that I know is the future of this organization for five years and having offseasons and building it, man, it’s exciting.”

Hopkins hasn’t played in a game with Murray at this point, but that will change on Sunday against the 49ers. If all goes as hoped, it will be the first game of a long and fruitful partnership in the desert.