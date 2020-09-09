Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk sit out practice; Ben Garland limited

Getty Images

A few days ago, 49ers General Manager John Lynch gave Deebo Samuel “a shot” of playing against the Cardinals in the season opener.

Samuel, though, did not practice Wednesday.

He underwent surgery in June to repair a broken foot and continues to work his way back.

The 49ers also practiced without receiver Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring).

The 49ers remain hopeful they can get Aiyuk back this week. The first-round choice injured his hamstring Aug. 23.

Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Richie James Jr. are the other wideouts on the roster.

Center Ben Garland (ankle) had a limited practice.