Eric Kendricks: Going to be hard to replace a guy like Danielle Hunter

The Vikings have largely kept mum about defensive end Danielle Hunter‘s extended absence from practice, but a fellow defensive starter may have spilled the beans about Hunter’s outlook for Sunday.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports that Hunter did not stretch or practice during the portion of the session that was open to the media. He did work on the side with director of conditioning and development Mark Ueyeyama to rehab an injury that hasn’t been disclosed by the team.

Before the practice session got underway, linebacker Eric Kendricks talked about others on the defense needing to step up against the Packers in Hunter’s absence.

“A guy like Danielle he brings a whole other type of game in. It’s going to be hard to a replace a guy like that, but we have guys that also are hungry and want to step up too,” Kendricks said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The release of Wednesday’s injury report will shed some light on the nature of the problem that has kept Hunter off the field for weeks. Yannick Ngakoue and Ifeadi Odenigbo will lead the way at defensive end if Hunter is out of the lineup.