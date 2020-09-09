“Everything is on go” for Xavier Woods for Week One

Getty Images

Cowboys safety Xavier Woods has not practiced in a while because of a groin injury, but the team does not believe that he will miss Sunday’s opener against the Rams.

That was the word from team owner Jerry Jones during his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Jones said Woods should practice during the week and be in the lineup for Week One.

“Yes I do. Yes. Everything is on go,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “It would be really a surprise if he didn’t get out there Sunday night. I think he got a good checkup yesterday and should be moving around out there this week.”

The Cowboys released HaHa Clinton-Dix last week, which leaves Darian Thompson set to start alongside Woods. Donovan Wilson and fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson are on the active roster as reserves and Brandon Carr is back with the team as a member of the practice squad who could be promoted if the team wants other options for the back end of the defense.