Jadeveon Clowney goes through first practice with Titans

USA TODAY Sports

Jadeveon Clowney went through his first practice with his new team Wednesday.

Since the Titans don’t play until Monday night, their first practice report won’t come out until Thursday. But Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports Clowney was “fully involved” in the open portion of practice.

Vic Beasley, activated off the non-football injury list Saturday, continued to work on the side with coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel said Beasley and Clowney’s “conditioning level” will determine whether they play this week.

“How they feel after practice as we evaluate them and see how they feel after a day of practice,” Vrabel said. “Where they fit into the plan. How much they know being out on the grass and working with the team. It’s a beginning of really our week, this is our Wednesday, we get an extra day. So this will be the start of our week, and we’ll kind of see where things go as they move further down the week, and how they feel and what their conditioning level feels like, and how they pick up what we’re asking them to do.”

Vrabel wasn’t giving anything away about how the Titans will use either player.

“We’ll do each and every week what we feel like gives us the best chance to win, whether it’s rush three or four or five or six,” Vrabel said. “I think that a lot of that is game plan dependent. So the less people that you rush, the more you have in coverage. We’re going to try to figure out and put guys in the best position to help the team, and based on what we feel like can get them stopped on any situation, and hopefully we can find ways to put pressure regardless of how many guys that we send at the quarterback, and try to find ways to affect them each week.”