Jalen Ramsey, Rams agree on five-year extension

Add Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the list of players getting their contract extensions done before the start of the regular season.

Ramsey and the Rams have been talking about a deal for some time and the Rams announced that it was done on Wednesday morning.

The team announced that it is a five-year deal and multiple reports peg the extension as being worth $105 million with $71.2 million guaranteed at signing.

The deal comes shortly after Tre'Davious White set a new bar for cornerback contract and ends White’s stay at the top of the heap. Ramsey’s $21 million average annual salary is also the highest for any defensive back in league history.

Getting the contract done should allow the Rams to drop back below the salary cap. They were $400,000 over the limit and had until Wednesday afternoon to rectify the situation.