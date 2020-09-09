Jalen Reagor limited in Eagles practice

Getty Images

A report late last month indicated that Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor would miss at least the first week of the regular season because of a shoulder injury, but it doesn’t appear the door has been closed on his availability just yet.

Reagor took part in practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. He has a small tear in his labrum and the rest of the week should provide some idea about whether he’ll be able to play through it against Washington.

Head coach Doug Pederson indicated in his Wednesday morning videoconference that right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Miles Sanders (hamstring) would do some work. Both were limited participants and the injury report revealed that the lower body issue that’s slowed Johnson is an ankle injury.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) was also limited. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral, hamstring) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) were the only players not to practice at all.