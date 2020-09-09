Jets getting healthier at wide receiver, Joe Flacco limited

Getty Images

The Jets finally get a look at their backup quarterback today, but more importantly for the near term, they have some targets for their starter.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is practicing today on a limited basis. Flacco’s coming back from neck surgery, and isn’t expected to be available until later this month, but the progress is good news.

The better news as it pertains to Sunday’s game against the Bills is that Sam Darnold may have some people to throw to.

Both Breshad Perriman (knee) and rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring) are scheduled to practice fully, after extended preseason absences.

Having them back gives them some semblance of big-play ability, but having missed so much time, it’s hard to imagine they’ll be up to speed with Darnold and the rest of the offense.