Joe Burrow debuts as a Bengals captain

The absence of a preseason made is impossible to see whether incoming rookie players publicly pass the eyeball test. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow certainly has privately opened eyes in Cincinnati.

Burrow is one of the Cincinnati captains for 2020.

The others are wide receiver ﻿A.J. Green﻿, running back ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿, punter ﻿Kevin Huber﻿, safety ﻿Vonn Bell﻿, linebacker ﻿Josh Bynes﻿, and safety ﻿Shawn Williams﻿.

The decision shows that Burrow is ready to hit the ground as one of the key players in the franchise, fulfilling the promise and the potential that made him the first overall pick in the draft. Come Sunday, he gets a chance to make on the field the same kind of impact he has made in the locker room.