Josh Norman remains sidelined by hamstring injury

Getty Images

Cornerback Josh Norman‘s Bills debut may not happen in Week One.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Norman will not practice on Wednesday because of the hamstring injury that he’s been dealing with for the last couple of weeks. His absence from the field didn’t stop the Bills from listing him as the starter across from Tre'Davious White, but McDermott did say that he would have liked more time to evaluate Norman and Levi Wallace heading into the season.

“Would I have loved some other weeks that we could’ve strung together here? Yeah. I think if you poll any other coach around the league they’d say the same,” McDermott said in a videoconference with reporters. “We are where we are. We’re doing the best job we can and we expect whoever plays to come out and play at a high level.”

Wallace has also dealt with a hamstring injury heading into the season, so the Bills may have to dig even deeper into their depth if Norman remains out of the picture against the Jets.