Kenny Golladay, D’Andre Swift, Danny Amendola limited for Lions

Getty Images

A trio of key Lions offensive players appeared on the first practice report of the season as limited.

Receiver Kenny Golladay (pictured) and receiver Danny Amendola were limited with hamstring injuries. Rookie running back D'Andre Swift was limited with a hip problem.

Others limited in practice for Detroit on Wednesday were defensive end Da'shawn Hand (groin), linebacker Julian Okwara (knee), cornerback Darryl Roberts (groin), and tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot).

Not practicing for the Lions on Wednesday were tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) and safety C.J. Moore (hamstring).

The Lions, who host the Bears on Sunday, recently signed running back Adrian Peterson, possibly due to Swift’s injury and/or possibly due to concerns about running back Kerryon Johnson‘s durability or lack thereof in two NFL seasons.