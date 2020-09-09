Lamar Jackson not thinking about what Deshaun Watson deal means for him

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson signed a four-year contract extension last weekend that includes $156 million in new money and sets him up for another bite at the contractual apple after the 2025 season.

Patrick Mahomes got his extension done with the Chiefs earlier this year, which means both of the top quarterbacks from the 2017 draft have landed new deals. Members of the 2018 draft class will be eligible for new deals after this season and plenty of people will be waiting to see what the Ravens do with Lamar Jackson.

Jackson revealed he isn’t thinking about his next contract on Wednesday when he was asked if he’s considered what the Watson pact will mean for him at the negotiating table.

“Well deserved. But me, I’m focused on winning games right now. I don’t really care about that right now,” Jackson said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Given the inability to get a new deal now, it’s the right approach. Winning games would mean Jackson is continuing to play at a high level and that combination will lead to big contract numbers at some point in the not too distant future.