Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders will be on practice field Wednesday

Getty Images

The Eagles have had to change plans for the 2020 season due to a couple of season-ending injuries on their offensive line and they may need to do a bit more scrambling for Week One.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Miles Sanders have both been sidelined at recent practices due to injury and their availability was a topic of discussion at head coach Doug Pederson’s Wednesday videoconference with reporters. Pederson said, via multiple reporters, that both players would be on the practice field later in the day.

Pederson said Johnson, who has a lower body injury, would do individual drills and would not commit to having him in the lineup against Washington. Jordan Mailata, Jack Driscoll and Nate Herbig are the team’s backup offensive linemen.

Sanders is dealing with a hamstring injury and Pederson labeled him as day-to-day. Boston Scott, Corey Clement and Jason Huntley are behind him on the depth chart.