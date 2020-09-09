Marcus Davenport did not practice because of an elbow injury

Getty Images

The Saints attempted to land Jadeveon Clowney. They didn’t get him.

They might have a need for him Sunday.

The Saints released their first injury report of the season and Marcus Davenport is on it. The pass rusher did not practice with an elbow injury.

They list Trey Hendrickson behind Davenport and also have Carl Granderson.

Right guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) also didn’t practice. His backup is Nick Easton.

Backup punter Blake Gillikin (back) was the Saints’ other player to miss practice Wednesday.

Alvin Kamara did practice despite not having a new contract yet.

Backup running back Dwayne Washington remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.