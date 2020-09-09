Mike Evans doesn’t practice, Bucs will “see how it goes” for Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday that running back Leonard Fournette will have a “solid role” on offense for the first week of the regular season, but he couldn’t say the same of wide receiver Mike Evans on Wednesday.

Evans was the only player on the Bucs who did not practice and Arians said after the session that the wideout is day-to-day with a soft tissue injury. Evans ended last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Arians didn’t elaborate on the nature of the injury and didn’t make a prediction about how things will play out for Sunday.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Arians said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Missing Evans would be a blow to the offense in quarterback Tom Brady‘s debut with the team. Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Justin Watson, Tyler Johnson and Jaydon Mickens would fill the receiver slots if Evans can’t go.