Mike Pouncey doesn’t practice, Mike Williams limited

A neck injury limited Chargers center Mike Pouncey to five games during the 2019 season and a different injury may keep him from playing the first game of the 2020 season.

Pouncey did not practice on Wednesday because of a hip injury. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said before the session, via multiple reporters, that Pouncey is likely to be a game-time decision against the Bengals on Sunday.

Pouncey missed 11 games for the Dolphins in 2016 because of a hip injury, but didn’t miss a game in 2017 or 2018.

Wide receiver Mike Williams was limited by the shoulder injury he hurt during a training camp practice. Lynn has also referred to him as a game-time call for the season opener.