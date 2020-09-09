Mitchell Trubisky: I found my confidence again this offseason

Getty Images

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said this week that “you just felt a different presence and a different mindset” from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at training camp this summer and those things helped propel him to nab the starting job in a competition with Nick Foles.

On Wednesday, Trubisky said the change in his mindset from where he was at the end of a disappointing 2019 season had a lot to do with the decision to trade for Foles. Trubisky said he felt a renewed sense of confidence in himself when he “figured out” that he’d have to win the job that he held for the last two seasons.

“I just found my confidence again,” Trubisky said, via the team’s website. “You have to believe in yourself for your teammates and other people to believe in you. So I just came in here with a different attitude and mindset and how I’m going to approach this season. There’s going to be no regrets. I’m not even worried about outcomes. I’m just worried about putting my best foot forward and staying in that mindset to allow you to play really good football.”

Trubisky said he’s “excited and very anxious” for Sunday’s game against the Packers to arrive and he’ll have plenty of people watching to see if the confidence boost leads to a boost in his play.