Nick Bosa, Dee Ford don’t appear on Week One injury report

Getty Images

Just a couple of weeks ago, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was week-to-week with a muscle strain in his leg. As Week One approaches, he’s good to go.

Bosa didn’t appear on the first 49ers injury report of the season. Which means that he’s fine. Which is great news for the 49ers.

Defensive end Dee Ford, who has missed practice time due to injury, also did not appear on the initial injury report. Which is also good news for the 49ers.

Three 49ers didn’t practice due to injury: Receiver Deebo Samuel (foot), cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring), and receiver Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring).

Offensive lineman Ben Garland was limited with an ankle injury.