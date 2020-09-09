No Hank Williams Jr. on Monday Night Football

Getty Images

Your rowdy friends cannot be trusted to wear a mask or maintain a responsible social distance, so no, they cannot come over tonight.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, ESPN will not use Hank Williams Jr.’s familiar anthem for this year’s Monday Night Football broadcasts.

As it turns out, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night,” is not a good suggestion in the middle of a pandemic, so they’re replacing the pregame song with a version of Little Richard’s “Rip It Up,” performed by a band called Butcher Brown.

Williams began on the broadcast in 1989, and this is actually the second time they’ve moved on from him. He was removed the broadcast in 2011 after he compared President Barack Obama to Hitler, and described Vice President Joe Biden as “the enemy.”

They brought him back in 2017 (apparently the political climate had changed), but no decision has been made as to whether he’ll return next season.