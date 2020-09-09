No injury concerns for Chiefs ahead of opener

Getty Images

The Chiefs had every player fully participate in practice on Tuesday and the same thing happened on Wednesday as they wrapped up their on-field preparations for Thursday night’s opener against the Texans.

One result of that perfect attendance record is an empty injury report. The Chiefs have no players listed as questionable, doubtful or out for their first game of the 2020 season.

That sets the stage for safety Juan Thornhill, defensive end Alex Okafor and running back Darrel Williams to see their first game action since going on injured reserve during the 2019 season.

The Texans aren’t in quite as good shape on the injury front. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and linebacker Jon Greenard (ankle) are all listed as questionable.