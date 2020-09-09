Panthers place practice squad player on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers removed defensive back Derrek Thomas from the COVID-19 list Tuesday before waiving him with an injury settlement. They added defensive back Natrell Jamerson, a practice squad player, to the list Wednesday.

Players on the list either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone known to have the illness. Teams do not announce whether players on the list tested positive or were merely exposed.

The Panthers still have offensive guard Chris Reed on the list, eight days after he went on it.

The only other NFL players on the reserve/COVID-19 list are Saints running back Dwayne Washington, Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson and Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner came off the list Wednesday.