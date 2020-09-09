PFT’s 2020 season predictions

Getty Images

We’ve waited as long as we could, although we’d like to wait even longer.

This year, unlike any other, will be a crapshoot of prognostication. Who’s good? Who isn’t? Who knows?

The PFT writers have made their picks for the playoffs teams and the playoff tree. Regardless of who wins the Super Bowl, the mere fact that there will be a Super Bowl will be a win for everyone.

The picks appear below. As you’ll see, half of the staff believes the Chiefs will repeat.

Josh Alper

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Ravens; 3. Titans; 4. Patriots; 5. Steelers; 6. Bills; 7. Colts.

Wild card: Ravens over Colts, Titans over Bills; Steelers over Patriots.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Steelers, Ravens over Titans.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Ravens.

NFC

1. Seahawks; 2. Cowboys; 3. Saints; 4. Packers; 5. Buccaneers; 6. 49ers; 7. Cardinals.

Wild card: Cowboys over Cardinals; 49ers over Saints; Buccaneers over Packers.

Divisional round: Seahawks over 49ers; Buccaneers over Cowboys.

Conference championship: Seahawks over Buccaneers.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Seahawks.

Curtis Crabtree

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Ravens; 3. Bills; 4. Titans; 5. Steelers; 6. Raiders; 7. Browns.

Wild card: Ravens over Browns. Bills over Raiders. Steelers over Titans.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Steelers. Ravens over Bills.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Ravens.

NFC

1. Saints; 2. Cowboys; 3. Seahawks; 4. Lions; 5. Buccaneers; 6. 49ers; 7. Cardinals.

Wild card: Cowboys over Cardinals. Seahawks over 49ers. Buccaneers over Lions.

Divisional round: Buccaneers over Saints. Cowboys over Seahawks.

Conference championship: Cowboys over Buccaneers.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Cowboys.

Mike Florio

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Patriots; 3. Ravens; 4. Titans; 5. Steelers; 6. Chargers; 7. Colts.

Wild card: Patriots over Colts. Ravens over Chargers. Steelers over Titans.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Steelers. Patriots over Ravens.

Conference championship: Patriots over Chiefs.

NFC

1. Cowboys; 2. Buccaneers; 3. Seahawks; 4. Vikings; 5. Saints; 6. Falcons; 7. 49ers.

Wild card: Buccaneers over 49ers. Seahawks over Falcons. Vikings over Saints.

Divisional round: Vikings over Cowboys. Buccaneers over Seahawks.

Conference championship: Buccaneers over Vikings.

Super Bowl: Buccaneers over Patriots.

Darin Gantt

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Ravens; 3. Colts; 4. Patriots; 5. Bills; 6. Titans; 7. Texans.

Wild card: Ravens over Texans; Colts over Titans; Patriots over Bills.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Patriots; Colts over Ravens.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Colts.

NFC

1. Saints; 2. Seahawks; 3. Cowboys; 4. Packers; 5. 49ers; 6. Buccaneers; 7. Vikings.

Wild card: Seahawks over Vikings; Buccaneers over Cowboys; Packers over 49ers.

Divisional round: Buccaneers over Saints; Packers over Seahawks.

Conference championship: Packers over Buccaneers.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Packers.

Michael David Smith

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Ravens; 3. Patriots; 4. Colts; 5. Steelers; 6. Titans; 7. Browns.

Wild card: Ravens over Browns, Patriots over Titans, Steelers over Colts.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Steelers, Ravens over Patriots.

Conference championship: Ravens over Chiefs.

NFC

1. Saints; 2. Seahawks; 3. Cowboys; 4. Vikings; 5. Buccaneers; 6. Eagles; 7. 49ers.

Wild card: Seahawks over 49ers, Cowboys over Eagles, Buccaneers over Vikings.

Divisional round: Saints over Buccaneers, Seahawks over Cowboys.

Conference championship: Saints over Seahawks.

Super Bowl: Saints over Ravens.

Charean Williams

AFC

1. Ravens; 2. Chiefs; 3. Bills; 4. Titans; 5. Steelers; 6. Texans; 7. Colts.

Wild card: Chiefs over Colts, Bills over Texans, Steelers over Titans.

Divisional round: Ravens over Steelers, Chiefs over Bills.

Conference championship: Ravens over Chiefs.

NFC

1. Saints; 2. Seahawks; 3. Cowboys; 4. Vikings; 5. Buccaneers; 6. 49ers; 7. Lions.

Wild card: Seahawks over Lions, 49ers over Cowboys, Buccaneers over Vikings.

Divisional round: Saints over 49ers, Buccaneers over Seahawks.

Conference championship: Buccaneers over Saints.

Super Bowl: Ravens over Buccaneers.