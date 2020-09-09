Rams put Terrell Lewis on non-football injury list

Getty Images

Rams rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis will have to wait to make his NFL debut.

The third-round pick was placed on the non-football injury list on Wednesday. He’ll need to be out at least six weeks before he will become eligible to return to the active roster.

Lewis is dealing with a knee injury that Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week, via USAToday.com, was “something that we have never experienced before.” The team was waiting for tests and McVay said on Wednesday, via Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com, that the results were “as positive as can be given the circumstances.”

The Rams filled Lewis’ spot on the 53-man roster by promoting running back Raymond Calais from the practice squad. Calais was a Buccaneers seventh-round pick this year, but failed to make it through the cut to 53 players.