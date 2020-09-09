Report: Jaguars signing Dare Ogunbowale

Getty Images

The Buccaneers cut Dare Ogunbowale after they signed Leonard Fournette, whom the Jaguars waived. Now, the Jaguars are signing Ogunbowale.

That’s the word from Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com after Ogunbowale visited Jacksonville earlier Wednesday.

The Raiders also had interest in Ogunbowale.

The Jaguars have another option in a running back by committee after moving on from Fournette. They also have Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo, and undrafted rookie free agent James Robinson in their running backs room.

Ogunbowale, 26, caught 35 passes and had 11 carries in 361 snaps last season for Tampa Bay. He also played 318 special teams snaps.