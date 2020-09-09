Report: Von Miller could return this year

Getty Images

Von Miller‘s season is over. Unless it isn’t.

NFL Media reports that Miller has a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle. He likely will have surgery, with a general recovery time of five to six months. Per the report, the “absolute best-case scenario” would entail Miller missing only three months.

The 2020 COVID-19 personnel rules allow every team to place a player on injured reserve with the possibility of returning later in the year. The Broncos could therefore park Miller on IR and, if he’s able to return later in the year, bring him back — along with any other player who has an injury that would keep him from playing for at least a few weeks.

Whether Miller returns in early December likely hinges on whether the Broncos will be contending for a playoff spot. If they aren’t, there’s no reason to push it. If they are, he could be a huge addition to a team that will have put itself in the postseason mix without him.