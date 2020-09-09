Saints place backup punter on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Saints kept two punters on their initial 53-player roster. They now are back to veteran Thomas Morstead as the lone punter on their 53-player roster.

Rookie punter Blake Gillikin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after missing practice with a back injury. The move was reported on the NFL’s transactions report.

Gillikin becomes eligible to return in 21 days.

The Saints last carried two punters on their roster in 2015 when Morstead missed two games with a quadriceps injury. Brandon Fields punted in his absence.

Gillikin signed with the Saints to reunite with special teams coach Phil Galiano. Galiano was Penn State’s special teams coordinator until the Saints hired him before last season.

Morstead carries a $4.3 million cap hit for this season, which made Gillikin a less expensive option.