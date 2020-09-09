School says college football player’s cause of death, attributed to COVID-19, is unconfirmed

California University of Pennsylvania

The death of Jamain Stephens, a 20-year-old college football player at California University of Pennsylvania, gained particular attention because his high school announced that he died of COVID-19 complications. His school now says his cause of death is unconfirmed.

“When we heard the news of Jamain Stephens’ death, we as a community were devastated,” Central Catholic High School said in a statement. “He was well loved by everyone in our community, and in an effort to get the news out about his death in a timely manner, we mistakenly attributed his death without official confirmation on cause of death. We had obtained the information about his passing from close friends of Jamain, who reached out to us with the news. We apologize for this error, and this information has since been removed from our Facebook announcement dated 9/8/2020. At this time, we do not have official confirmation on his cause of death.”

Friends and teammates posted on social media that Stephens died of COVID-19, but there has been no official announcement about his cause of death.

Stephens’ father, also named Jamain Stephens, played for the Steelers from 1996 to 1998 and for the Bengals from 1999 to 2001.