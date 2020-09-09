Sean Payton loves TB12 water, hates TB12 spam

Getty Images

It’s hard to argue with Tom Brady‘s training methods. He is 43 and entering his 21st season, his first with Tampa Bay.

Brady co-founded TB12, which advocates a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Saints coach Sean Payton is sold on TB12’s water. He’s just tired of Brady spamming him.

“Tom’s got that whole TB12 line, and he had me buying the water in the offseason, and it was fantastic,” Payton said, referring to the brand’s line of hydration supplements, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “Only (problem) is, the emails don’t stop coming. And I told him, ‘Hey, can you stop sending me emails? And then he purposely went to the companym and now they’re doubled. Every morning I wake up, I’m gonna erase about 15, maybe 12 emails.”

Payton praised Brady and his own quarterback, 41-year-old Drew Brees, for taking care of their bodies, allowing them to play into their 40s.