Steelers may not have David DeCastro for opener

The Steelers are being coy about who is going to start at right tackle in Week One against the Giants and they may also need to find a new right guard.

David DeCastro has not been practicing recently due to a lower body injury and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that he’s not expected to play on Monday night. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t confirm that was the case on Tuesday, but didn’t come close to saying DeCastro would play either.

“We’ll see what tomorrow holds as we begin our preparation week,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I know he’s excited about getting back out there with his teammates as soon as possible.”

Stefan Wisniewski would start in DeCastro’s place if the starter cannot play. The Steelers are also choosing between Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner at right tackle, so the makeup of that side of the line may remain unknown until they take the field on Monday night.