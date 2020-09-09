Teams planning for fans may have fewer than expected

Getty Images

Most NFL teams are opening their seasons in empty stadiums. The few teams that are having fans in the stands are significantly reducing their capacities. And those stadiums may have even fewer fans in attendance than the reduced capacity would allow.

Only two teams, the Chiefs and Jaguars, will have fans in attendance for Week One. Via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, both teams have had lukewarm ticket sales and currently have tickets available on secondary markets for below face value.

One ticket broker told Yahoo Sports that despite a limit of 16,000 tickets, there’s less demand for tickets to tomorrow night’s season opener than there would be if there were no pandemic and all 76,000 seats were available.

Unsurprisingly, many fans just don’t want to sit around a group of strangers for three hours during a pandemic.