Texans kicking the tires on Corey Liuget

The Texans have a game Thursday night, and then it’s back to work building the emergency list for the rest of the season.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are working out defensive tackles Corey Liuget and Miles Brown on Friday.

The 30-year-old Liuget finished last year with the Bills, after playing three games for the Raiders. The former Chargers first-round pick came back from a torn quadriceps tendon in 2018.

Brown was with the Cardinals last year, playing in nine games. The former undrafted rookie from Wofford was released when the Cardinals cut to 53 last weekend.