Trent Williams on facing Chandler Jones: “He’s a rusher with it all”

Trent Williams hasn’t played a football game since December of 2018 after sitting out all of last year in a dispute with the Washington Football Team. In his first game back on the field with the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, Williams draws one of the league’s best pass rushers in Arizona’s Chandler Jones to test just how rusty he may or may not be.

“I turned the film on back in April when I looked at the schedule and saw Arizona was our opener,” Williams said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Me and him have had some epic battles and we went back and forth a few times. So there’s a lot of tape for me to study on me and him in our matchups.”

Jones and Williams have faced off three times in their careers. Per Maiocco, Jones got one sack against Williams when Williams himself accidentally dislodged a football from Alex Smith‘s grasp in a 2018 meeting between Washington and the Cardinals.

Jones’s 19 sacks last season for the Cardinals were just a half sack behind Shaquil Barrett for the most in the league in 2019. He led the league in sacks in 2017 with 17 sacks and hasn’t had fewer than 11 sacks in any of his four seasons in Arizona. His 60 sacks over the last four seasons are the most in the NFL and eight clear of Aaron Donald‘s 52 sacks over that span.

Williams knows that Jones presents one of the stiffest tests in the league for an offensive tackle to handle.

“I didn’t waste any time. I just started to go over it again,” Williams said. “It’s kind of frustrating because he’s a rusher with it all, so no matter how much you study him there’s still that X-factor that he can get you with. That’s what makes him so good.”