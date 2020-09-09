Tua Tagovailoa lands on injury report

Getty Images

On one hand, he fully participated in practice. On the other hand, he’s on the injury report.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was listed on the first Dolphins injury report of the year as fully participating in practice despite a hip injury.

Presumably, it’s the same hip injury that he suffered last season at Alabama. (It would be quite the coincidence if it were a different hip injury.) Though he’s not expected to play on Sunday against the Patriots on Sunday, it’s telling that the supposedly healthy Tagovailoa is still dealing with the aftereffects of the 2019 injury.

The fact that he fully participated in practice means it’s no big deal. The fact that he’s on the report likely means that he received some sort of treatment for the injury.

Limited in practice for the Dolphins on Wednesday were tight end Mike Gesicki (glute), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (achilles), receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand), and receiver Preston Williams (knee).

The Dolphins open the season with their annual trip to New England and a showdown with the Patriots.