Washington plans to use running backs by committee

USA TODAY Sports

Washington released its first depth chart since last week’s release of running back Adrian Peterson and it showed J.D. McKissic in the top position.

Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber and Bryce Love make up the rest of the group, but head coach Ron Rivera cautioned against reading too much into the pecking order during a Wednesday videoconference with reporters.

“The running back group is going to be by committee. . . . J.D. we just happened to be put on the chart first,” Rivera said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post.

Neither Gibson nor Love has played in an NFL game, so there’s a lot to find out about the running back group in Washington before any lasting decisions about how they stack up are made.