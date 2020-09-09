Who will be the defensive player of the year in 2020?

Getty Images

Tuesday’s PFT Live featured a three-man draft for one of the top individual awards eventually to be named after the NFL season ends.

Defensive player of the year. Won in 2019 by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who will win it this time around?

Peter King, Chris Simms, and I drafted three possibilities each. That resulted in nine total candidates for the job. Which of course means the ultimate winner will be none of the nine we pegged.

Either way, check out our selections in the video and put your own candidates in the comments.

PFT Live debuts every weekday at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, with on-demand viewing available all day, any day. The show also is broadcast on SiriusXM 211, and we’re officially in prime time on Sky Sports NFL at 7:00 p.m. UK/Ireland time.

Finally, for those of you who keep asking politely (or otherwise), we’ll be back on NBCN after the Tour de France ends at 9:00 a.m. ET on weekdays.