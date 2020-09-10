Alex Okafor out with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs have lost another defensive lineman.

Defensive end Alex Okafor is out with a hamstring injury, the team announced. Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders left in the first quarter with an elbow injury.

Before the game, Okafor was the only player from either team to kneel for the national anthem.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is questionable to return with a hand injury. Rashad Fenton has replaced Ward.

Texans running back Duke Johnson is questionable to return with a leg injury. He has five carries for 14 yards.