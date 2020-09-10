Bears optimistic they’ll have fans at Soldier Field this season

Getty Images

Like most NFL teams, the Bears will open the season playing in an empty stadium. But they believe fans will attend games at Soldier Field before the year is out.

Bears owner George McCaskey said today that the Bears have prevented a plan to the city of Chicago about how they can have fans at games safely. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker have both sounded a cautious note about any kind of large gatherings, but at least some fans may be allowed at Bears games if Chicago’s positive test rate declines.

“We’re very optimistic,” McCaskey said.

The Bears are taking the pandemic seriously, including McCaskey himself, who says he’s only been to Halas Hall, the team’s facility, twice since March. McCaskey said he hasn’t even met Nick Foles, the quarterback the Bears traded for at the start of the offseason, because he hasn’t been around the players as he normally would be. If everyone takes the pandemic as seriously as McCaskey, the situation may have improved enough that fans can attend Bears games before the season is over.