Brandin Cooks active tonight

Getty Images

Brandin Cooks will make his Texans debut tonight.

Cooks, the wide receiver who arrived in Houston this offseason, is officially active tonight in Kansas City. He had been listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury.

The Texans are Cooks’ fourth NFL team. He has had 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Saints, Patriots and Rams, and Houston would love to see Cooks develop a rapport with Deshaun Watson and become a 1,000-yard receiver for the Texans as well.

The Texans’ inactives are WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, FB Cullen Gillaspia, LB Dylan Cole, LB Jonathan Greenard and OT Charlie Heck.

The Chiefs’ inactives are OL Yasir Durant, DE Demone Harris, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Taco Charlton and CB BoPete Keyes.