Brandon Aiyuk gets in a limited practice

The 49ers got one of their injured wide receivers back on the practice field Thursday.

First-round pick Brandon Aiyuk has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis as the 49ers continued preparing for their season opener against the Cardinals. It was the first time that Aiyuk took part in practice since suffering his injury over two weeks ago.

The Niners will practice again on Friday and we’ll get an idea if Aiyuk has a chance of playing when they release their injury designations.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (foot) and cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) remained out of practice. Center Ben Garland (ankle) was limited for the second straight day.