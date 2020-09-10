Breshad Perriman: I’m back 100 percent from knee injury

Getty Images

The Jets signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman to play a leading role in their offense this season, so his absence from the practice field for a chunk of the summer due to a knee injury was a reason for concern on a couple of fronts.

Perriman has a history of knee problems and the injury was costing him time to work on his chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold ahead of the regular season. Perriman addressed both of those topics during a session with reporters on Thursday.

He said that the recent knee issue wasn’t related to his past problems and that he feels back to full speed.

“I’m back. I’m not thinking about my knee at all. I’m back 100 percent,” Perriman said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Perriman is equally upbeat about his relationship with Darnold. He said that he doesn’t think there will be an issue because “Sam’s going to put the ball where we need it” regardless of the amount of time they were on the field together during training camp. There are surely plenty of others around the Jets organization who hope Perriman’s read is on the money.