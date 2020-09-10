Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton leaves practice

Getty Images

The Broncos were already reeling, after losing linebacker Von Miller to an ankle injury the week before the opener.

Now, they may have taken a hit on offense.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton just left practice with an apparent right arm or shoulder injury.

Sutton was making an outstretched one-handed catch with his left hand, and came down awkwardly on his right side. He came up holding his right shoulder, and went into the locker room with the team’s athletic trainers.

Sutton caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns last year, and if the injury is serious, it would be a major blow for quarterback Drew Lock and the rest of their offense.