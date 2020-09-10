Chiefs lead Texans 17-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chiefs didn’t fall behind 24-0 this time. They didn’t score 28 points in the second quarter either.

Yet, Kansas City is dominating the Texans again in a game that doesn’t not feel as close as the score indicates.

The Chiefs fell behind 7-0, had two touchdowns called back and lead 17-7 at halftime.

Kansas City punted on its first possession — its only punt on four possessions in the first half — after Patrick Mahomes‘ 36-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson was overturned by replay. Robinson dropped the ball.

It scored on Mahomes’ touchdown throws of 6 and 2 yards to Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins. Watkins’ touchdown came two plays after officials ruled he scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass but replay showed Watkins’ elbow touching the ground before he crossed the plane.

The Texans missed a 51-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in the half, allowing the Chiefs enough time to go 48 yards in four plays. Harrison Butker kicked a 29-yard field goal with no time remaining.

The Chiefs will receive the second half kickoff, too.

Kansas City has run 38 plays, has 19 first downs and 210 yards. The Texans have run 26 plays, have eight first downs and 157 yards.

The Chiefs have had valuable contributions from a pair of rookies. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 10 carries for 64 yards, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has passed the test with Deshaun Watson going at him repeatedly.

Mahomes is 16-for-21 for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Watson is 9-of-16 for 104 yards. Watkins has five catches for 51 yards, and Kelce six receptions for 50 yards.

David Johnson has six carries for 42 yards and Houston’s only score, which came on a 19-yard run.