Chiefs manhandle Texans yet again, winning season opener 34-20

Getty Images

Stop if you’ve heard this before: The Texans took a first quarter lead on the Chiefs, shutting them out in the first 15 minutes. And then, it was all Chiefs, all night.

Kansas City fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter before scoring 31 unanswered points. The Texans tacked on two late touchdowns, but it was too little, too late against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs won 34-20 on Thursday night, celebrating their Super Bowl LIV before the game and their season-opening victory afterward.

The Texans’ 2019 season ended in Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs when they blew a 24-0 lead, losing 51-31. Their 2020 season begins with another resounding loss in Kansas City, and the Ravens are next on Houston’s schedule.

The Chiefs looked at least as good, if not better, than they did in 2019.

Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl LIV MVP, went 24-of-32 for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Sammy Watkins made seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Kelce caught six passes for 50 yards and a score and Tyreek Hill added five receptions for 46 and a touchdown.

It wasn’t only the familiar names who stood out for the Chiefs, though.

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and another rookie, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, had three tackles, two pass breakups and an interception he returned 39 yards to set up a touchdown.

The Chiefs sacked Deshaun Watson four times, including 1.5 by Chris Jones and one by Frank Clark.

Watson went 20-for-32 for 253 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He looked like he missed DeAndre Hopkins, though Will Fuller caught eight passes for 112 yards.

Running back David Johnson, obtained in the trade that sent Hopkins to Arizona, ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.