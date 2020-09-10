Clay Matthews rebuffs interest from Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos are scrambling for a replacement for Von Miller, and at least one of their options has told them “No, thanks.”

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Rams and Packers linebacker Clay Matthews sent word to the Broncos he was not going to play.

There was a report of interest from the Seahawks in early August, otherwise things have been quiet in terms of Matthews actually playing again.

The Rams released the 11-year veteran in March, and he filed a grievance against them for unpaid money in April. He had $2 million worth of guaranteed roster bonuses coming his way, but there were offsets attached. The Rams could end up using his lack of taking a job against him in the grievance process, since it would have ostensibly dropped the amount they’d be on the hook for.

Miller suffered an ankle tendon injury, and is out for months, even if the Broncos aren’t prepared to rule him out for the entire season.