Clay Matthews rebuffs interest from Broncos

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 10, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Broncos are scrambling for a replacement for Von Miller, and at least one of their options has told them “No, thanks.”

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Rams and Packers linebacker Clay Matthews sent word to the Broncos he was not going to play.

There was a report of interest from the Seahawks in early August, otherwise things have been quiet in terms of Matthews actually playing again.

The Rams released the 11-year veteran in March, and he filed a grievance against them for unpaid money in April. He had $2 million worth of guaranteed roster bonuses coming his way, but there were offsets attached. The Rams could end up using his lack of taking a job against him in the grievance process, since it would have ostensibly dropped the amount they’d be on the hook for.

Miller suffered an ankle tendon injury, and is out for months, even if the Broncos aren’t prepared to rule him out for the entire season.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Clay Matthews rebuffs interest from Broncos

  1. “The Rams could end up using his lack of taking a job against him in the grievance process, since it would have ostensibly dropped the amount they’d be on the hook for.”

    Which raises the question: What are the rules about a player that chooses to retire rather than play? Because that seems to be what Clay is announcing.

  3. Considering the Packers lack of depth at inside linebacker, I am surprised they haven’t offered him a veteran’s minimum to play.

    Maybe the strategy is to wait until after the first game is played so if they do sign him, the Packers are on the hook for his entire season’s salary, something they would owe him if they signed him before Sunday.

  4. It doesn’t seem right that Matthews’ decision not to pursue potential interest from another team could affect his grievance with the Rams. First, I can’t believe that offsets would be written to function in this manner. Surely, they would simply be based on income earned while playing and not enter into the question of whether or not players had the opportunity to potentially play, thereby offsetting a portion of the money otherwise owed to them under a previously signed contract with guarantees. Second, the interest is all conjecture/potential at this stage. I mean, are the Broncos going to be called upon to testify that they made a concrete offer to Matthews (and to document that offer)?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.