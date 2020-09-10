Clyde Edwards-Helaire gets first NFL touchdown, first 100-yard game

Getty Images

That didn’t take long.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the 32nd overall choice in the draft this spring, but he likely didn’t last that long in many (if any) fantasy drafts. Everyone knew he was going to be good in the Chiefs’ offense.

Edwards-Helaire scored his first NFL touchdown and went over 100 yards on the same play.

His 27-yard run to the end zone with 10:53 remaining in the first quarter gives him 102 yards on 12 carries.

The Chiefs lead 24-7, having scored 10 points in the last 4:32. The Chiefs ended the first half with a 29-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.